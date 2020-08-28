Overview

Dr. Dan Lender, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos.



Dr. Lender works at Presbyterian Heart & Vascular Group in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.