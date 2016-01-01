Dr. Dan Lantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Lantz, MD
Overview
Dr. Dan Lantz, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.
Dr. Lantz works at
Locations
-
1
Carlsen Histopath2330 130th Ave NE Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 455-9945
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lantz?
About Dr. Dan Lantz, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1811082993
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- University of Washington
- Maricopa Med Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lantz works at
Dr. Lantz has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lantz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.