Dermatology
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dan Lantz, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.

Dr. Lantz works at Dermatopathology Northwest PLLC in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carlsen Histopath
    2330 130th Ave NE Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 455-9945

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dan Lantz, MD

    Dermatology
    41 years of experience
    English
    1811082993
    Education & Certifications

    University of Colorado
    University of Washington
    Maricopa Med Center
    University of Washington School of Medicine
    Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dan Lantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lantz works at Dermatopathology Northwest PLLC in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lantz’s profile.

    Dr. Lantz has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lantz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

