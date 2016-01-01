Overview

Dr. Dan Lantz, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.



Dr. Lantz works at Dermatopathology Northwest PLLC in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.