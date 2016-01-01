Overview

Dr. Dan Jones, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Comfort Podiatry Group in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.