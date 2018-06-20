Dr. Dan Ioanitescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ioanitescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Ioanitescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dan Ioanitescu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FIJI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.
Dr. Ioanitescu works at
Locations
Houston Behavioral Health Associates233 N Houston Rd Ste 161, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 352-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dan is the perfect example of a caring and intelligent Psychiatrist.
About Dr. Dan Ioanitescu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1720024292
Education & Certifications
- FIJI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
