Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dan Hansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dan Hansen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Intermountain Healthcare Rainbow myGeneration Senior Clinic1000 S Rainbow Blvd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 259-0088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
I had an awesome exam with Dr. Hansen today. He was thorough, did not rush, and answered all my questions and Listen patiently to my descrptions of the reasons for my visit. Best Doctor?s office visit I?ve ever experience in over 50 years!
About Dr. Dan Hansen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1538110457
Dr. Hansen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.