Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Dr. Dan Goldschlag, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Garden City, NY. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Goldschlag works at Reproductive Medicine in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Reproductive Medicine
    1300 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana

    Aug 16, 2022
    On 9/11/2001, I took the day off from my job 2 blocks from the WTC where I worked because I was scheduled to be seen for an embryo transfer. As the world seemed to be falling down around us, Dr. Goldschlag remained the consummate professional. The procedure was a success and my son was born on 5/17/2002. I now have a 20 year old son because of Dr. Goldschlag's dedication to the patient. I will forever be grateful. No matter what, Dr. Goldschlag allowed my husband and I to have a beautiful son and a healthy IVF experience
    TLC's mom — Aug 16, 2022
    Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    English, Hebrew
    1952497968
    A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    Wayne State University School Of Medicine
