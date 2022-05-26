Dr. Dan French, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. French is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan French, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dan French, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. French works at
Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Dallas Office North Central Expressway10501 N Central Expy Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 360-1535
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. French has good bedside manner and is a good listener. Although his practice seems busy I have never felt rushed and I have never had to wait past my appointment time. In my opinion Dr. French has a balanced conservative approach to men's health.
About Dr. Dan French, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922202993
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. French has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. French accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. French has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. French has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. French on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. French speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. French. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. French.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. French, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. French appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.