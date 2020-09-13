Dr. Dan Fintel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fintel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Fintel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dan Fintel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a long-term heart patient & have relocated a number of times. I've visited providers at prestigious academic centers in a few major cities. I've visited private practitioners in markets both large and small. Dr. Fintel is the single best Cardiologist I've had over 30 years of care. As knowledgeable as I've met, he's also thorough, patient and careful in his explanations. All of his referrals have been spectacular. I'm certain Dr. Fintel has added many quality years to my life. He did the same for my cousin. I returned to Chicago in deep distress during 2019. I was told there's no longer 'anything that can be done' for me by a Cardiologist in Arizona. I visited Dr. Fintel and was referred to Drs. Ogwuosa & Sweis. Six months & a transcatheter procedure later, I'm walking 10k steps each day and sleeping like a baby! Thank you, Dr. Fintel! Again.
About Dr. Dan Fintel, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Spanish
- 1992740328
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
