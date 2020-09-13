Overview

Dr. Dan Fintel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fintel works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.