Dr. Dorough has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dan Dorough, MD
Overview
Dr. Dan Dorough, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.
Dr. Dorough works at
Locations
Lorenzo Lopez MD Inc.722 Medical Center Dr E Ste 101, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 297-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Dan. He’s very high energy which can feel like you’re being rushed sometimes, but he is always great about taking the time to answer questions fully and explains things very clearly. Dr. Dan delivered both of my kids and I would recommend him to anyone. During my annual exam Dr. Dan made sure to tell me I needed to get in to a dermatologist, and thanks to his recommendation they caught my skin cancer early (I’m only 32). He’s thorough and cares about the whole patient, not just his specialty.
About Dr. Dan Dorough, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417011289
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorough works at
Dr. Dorough has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.