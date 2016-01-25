Overview

Dr. Dan Deac, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Pharmacy Tirgu-Mures and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Deac works at Cleveland Clinic Florida - West Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.