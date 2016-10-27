Dr. Dan Dan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Dan, MD
Dr. Dan Dan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They completed their fellowship with VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Carrollton705 Dixie St, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (866) 255-8390
Mckay Dee Heart Services4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 3450, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 387-3850
Piedmont Heart of Buckhead275 Collier Rd NW Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2800
Cardiovascular Consultants of Georgia, P.C.1267 Highway 54 W Ste 2200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (866) 255-8390
- Logan Regional Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
We have had issues, but worked them out to my satisfaction!! It was my issue, not his. I highly recommend him he's done 2 ablitions on me, and gearing up for a third, not due to his work on me, I'm not the easy AF Patient, my case has been complicated from the get go, and the last couple years he's been there fighting this with me!! Thank you Dr Dan!! See ya in November, one more time!!
- Cardiology
- English
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Mem'l Med'l Ctr
- Er Hospital
Dr. Dan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dan.
