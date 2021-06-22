Dr. Dahlinghaus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Dahlinghaus, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Dahlinghaus, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Dahlinghaus works at
Locations
Aleksandra Stobnicki MD Violeta Avramov MD Sc7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 427, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 631-9699
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I felt the appointment was very informative. A packet was provided that was focused on my treatment. My family was allowed to come in exam room and involved in process. Great bedside manner and took the time to answer all my questions.
About Dr. Daniel Dahlinghaus, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahlinghaus accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahlinghaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahlinghaus has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Incision and Removal of Foreign Object, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahlinghaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahlinghaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahlinghaus.
