Overview

Dr. Daniel Dahlinghaus, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Dahlinghaus works at AMITA Health Medical Group Primary Care Chicago in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Incision and Removal of Foreign Object along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.