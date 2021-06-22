See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Daniel Dahlinghaus, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (15)
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Dahlinghaus, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Dahlinghaus works at AMITA Health Medical Group Primary Care Chicago in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Incision and Removal of Foreign Object along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aleksandra Stobnicki MD Violeta Avramov MD Sc
    7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 427, Chicago, IL 60631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 631-9699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object

Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Dahlinghaus, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861400327
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dahlinghaus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dahlinghaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dahlinghaus works at AMITA Health Medical Group Primary Care Chicago in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Dahlinghaus’s profile.

    Dr. Dahlinghaus has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Incision and Removal of Foreign Object, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahlinghaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahlinghaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahlinghaus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahlinghaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahlinghaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

