Overview

Dr. Dan Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Orthopedic Spinal Assocs S FL in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.