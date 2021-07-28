Dr. Dan Cimponeriu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cimponeriu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Cimponeriu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dan Cimponeriu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila" and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Greater New York Gastro LLC3601 31st Ave, Astoria, NY 11106 Directions (718) 626-2337
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
So far so good. Excellent outcome, not too drowsy afterwards, and only little bit sore from procedure. not too bad. I am in day one after colonoscopy. I felt like a bit confused afterwards, but Cassandra was good at getting me in shape to walk out office on my own two feet all of it happened in less than 1 hr. The anesthesia was told I was given a lot of anesthesia for what had to be done? I was wanting to get EGD done in same appointment, and was told I took too long on colonoscopy and too much air was introduced, and have to wait another month to get in line to do that procedure, and pay another copay and etc. which was disappointing. I was thankful and for at least maybe get some answers to see how I can resolve some of my issues hopefully this was not a waste of my time and Dr. C. and insurance company. I look forward to working and holding up my end as a patient on my responsibilities. I did get a follow up phone call from someone JoAnn and she said to rest day afterwards.
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, German, Romanian and Spanish
- 1134133218
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Catholic Med Center
- Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila"
- Cath Med Ctr of Brooklyn & Queens
