Dr. Dan Axthelm, MD
Overview
Dr. Dan Axthelm, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7100 Oakmont Blvd Ste 107, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 764-1894
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Axthelm for 4 or 5 years for arthritis and he has been very helpful! He is friendly and knowledgeable as well as Connie his receptionist! I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Dan Axthelm, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1417905225
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Internal Medicine
