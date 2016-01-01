Overview

Dr. Dampa Shah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Shah works at Borrego Community Health Foundation in Fontana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.