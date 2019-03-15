Overview

Dr. Damon Watson, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / School of Dentistry|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Watson works at Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.