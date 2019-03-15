Dr. Damon Watson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Watson, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Damon Watson, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / School of Dentistry|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
-
1
Brandermill6031 HARBOUR PARK DR, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 608-3200
-
2
Huguenot11319 Polo Pl, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 794-0794Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watson and his staff are the absolute best! He extracted my son's wisdom teeth a few years ago and my daughter's wisdom teeth earlier this week. My daughter was completely pain free and she had little to no swelling. Dr. Watson's bedside manner and ability to communicate with his patients is impeccable. Dr. Watson is truly, the best in the business. THANK YOU!!
About Dr. Damon Watson, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1417155821
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / School of Dentistry|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
