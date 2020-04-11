Overview

Dr. Damon Schranz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Schranz works at UNT Health in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.