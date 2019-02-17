See All Neurologists in Weston, FL
Dr. Damon Salzman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Damon Salzman, MD

Neurology
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Damon Salzman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Salzman works at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Bldg B41, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5124
  2. 2
    Steward Neurology Specialists Hollywood
    7369 Sheridan St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 981-3850
  3. 3
    Sunrise Medical Group
    12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 437-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alzheimer's Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Alzheimer's Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Salzman?

    Feb 17, 2019
    I could honestly say that he saved my life. I had killing migraines and used to pass out from those. He was so dedicated that found proper treatment for my condition and I never again had those type of migraines. I appreciate him so very much and feel blessed by his wisdom and care. God bless him!
    Lisseth Edelston in Pembroke Pines, FL — Feb 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Damon Salzman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Damon Salzman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Salzman to family and friends

    Dr. Salzman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Salzman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Damon Salzman, MD.

    About Dr. Damon Salzman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184672701
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA - Neurology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damon Salzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salzman has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Damon Salzman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.