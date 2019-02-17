Overview

Dr. Damon Salzman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Salzman works at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.