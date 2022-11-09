Overview

Dr. Damon Petty, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Petty works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Nashville, TN and Lebanon, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.