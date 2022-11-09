Dr. Damon Petty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Petty, MD
Dr. Damon Petty, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Limited To University Employee Official1313 13th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 918-0000
St. Thomas Midtown2004 Hayes St Ste 650, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 321-0200
OneC1ty8 City Blvd Ste 300 Fl 3, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 329-6600
Lebanon1616 W Main St Ste 300, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 443-7374Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
TOA - One City8 City Blvd Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 329-6600
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very knowledgeable, several family members including myself have seen him for many years. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Damon Petty, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- American Sports Med Institute
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Petty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
222 patients have reviewed Dr. Petty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.