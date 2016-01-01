See All Dermatologists in Coraopolis, PA
Dr. Damon McClain, MD

Dermatology
5 (198)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Damon McClain, MD is a dermatologist in Coraopolis, PA. Dr. McClain completed a residency at National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC). He currently practices at Three Rivers Dermatology, Coraopolis PA and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. McClain is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

    Three Rivers Dermatology
    980 Beaver Grade Rd Ste 10A, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 262-4911
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Allergic Reaction
Alopecia Areata
Benign Tumor
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chickenpox
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Erythema Marginatum
Erythema Multiforme
Erythema Nodosum
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Infections
Genital Warts
Granuloma Annulare
Granuloma of Skin
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Hives
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Lice
Lichen Planus
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Scabies
Shingles
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Capital Blue Cross
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Devon Health
  • Health Net
  • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
  • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Humana
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare
  • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • UPMC
  • UPMC Health Plan

About Dr. Damon McClain, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1063747178
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC)
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
  • Dermatology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Sewickley

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 198 ratings
Patient Ratings (198)
5 Star
(194)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Damon McClain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McClain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McClain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McClain has seen patients for Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

198 patients have reviewed Dr. McClain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClain.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

