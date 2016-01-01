Dr. Damon McClain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon McClain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Damon McClain, MD is a dermatologist in Coraopolis, PA. Dr. McClain completed a residency at National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC). He currently practices at Three Rivers Dermatology, Coraopolis PA and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. McClain is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Three Rivers Dermatology980 Beaver Grade Rd Ste 10A, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 262-4911Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- Health Net
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
About Dr. Damon McClain, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1063747178
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC)
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. McClain?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClain has seen patients for Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
198 patients have reviewed Dr. McClain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.