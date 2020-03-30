See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Roswell, GA
Dr. Damon Kimes, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Damon Kimes, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Dr. Kimes works at Roswell Pain Specialists in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roswell Pain Specialists
    1300 Upper Hembree Rd Ste B Bldg 100, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 736-7680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 30, 2020
    Dr. Kimes and his staff are wonderful. Dr. Kimes is great at explaining my condition and what he will be doing to get you better. I am not a fan of needles. I have had two injections and barely felt a thing. He explain the procedure as he goes along and has made me feel very comfortable getting my injections. I am very pleased with Dr Kimes, his assistant and staff because they put the patients needs first.
    Mia L. — Mar 30, 2020
    About Dr. Damon Kimes, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134282114
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damon Kimes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kimes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kimes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kimes works at Roswell Pain Specialists in Roswell, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kimes’s profile.

    Dr. Kimes has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

