Overview

Dr. Damon Kimes, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Kimes works at Roswell Pain Specialists in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.