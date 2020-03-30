Dr. Damon Kimes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Kimes, MD
Dr. Damon Kimes, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Roswell Pain Specialists1300 Upper Hembree Rd Ste B Bldg 100, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (678) 736-7680
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kimes and his staff are wonderful. Dr. Kimes is great at explaining my condition and what he will be doing to get you better. I am not a fan of needles. I have had two injections and barely felt a thing. He explain the procedure as he goes along and has made me feel very comfortable getting my injections. I am very pleased with Dr Kimes, his assistant and staff because they put the patients needs first.
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
