Dr. Damon Kelsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Kelsay, MD
Overview
Dr. Damon Kelsay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Kelsay works at
Locations
-
1
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-0642Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelsay?
About Dr. Damon Kelsay, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1750340667
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelsay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelsay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelsay works at
Dr. Kelsay has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelsay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelsay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelsay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.