Dr. Damon Hoffmann, DO
Overview
Dr. Damon Hoffmann, DO is an Urology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Washington Health System Greene and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Hoffmann works at
Locations
WHS Urology125 N Franklin Dr Ste 3, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 229-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Health System Greene
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Nothing but good things to say about Dr. Hoffman!! I feel he went above and beyond to care for his patient. He took the extra time needed to remove a large mass without taking the entire kidney to help preserve kidney function for Ken since he already has chronic kidney disease. We were beyond grateful for the excellent care he provided!!!
About Dr. Damon Hoffmann, DO
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Einstein Medical Center, Transitional Internship
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffmann has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.