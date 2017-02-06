Dr. Damon Heybrock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heybrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Heybrock, MD
Dr. Damon Heybrock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine.
Healthe Clinic2901 Rock Creek Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64117 Directions (816) 201-2273
- 2 2200 W 47th Pl Unit 101, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions
Amazing and attentive. Always answers his phone. Sets a goal for overall health and isn't looking to just medicate. I would definitely recommend!
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- TMC Lakewood/UMKC
- Saba University / School of Medicine
- Hastings College
- Family Practice
Dr. Heybrock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heybrock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
