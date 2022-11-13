See All Neurologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Damon Fellman, MD

Neurology
4.5 (54)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Damon Fellman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Fellman works at Hackensack Neurology Group in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Gait Abnormality and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hackensack Neurology Group
    211 Essex St Ste 202, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 488-1515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Gait Abnormality
Parkinson's Disease
Migraine
Gait Abnormality
Parkinson's Disease

Migraine
Gait Abnormality
Parkinson's Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Concussion
Dementia
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Memory Evaluation
Myoclonus
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Acute Stroke Management
Aneurysm
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Carotid Artery Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chiari's Deformity
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Headache
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Dizziness
Epilepsy
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Meningiomas
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Multiple Sclerosis Therapy
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Damon Fellman, MD
    About Dr. Damon Fellman, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1982671830
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Metro Hosp
    • University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damon Fellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fellman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fellman works at Hackensack Neurology Group in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Fellman’s profile.

    Dr. Fellman has seen patients for Migraine, Gait Abnormality and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

