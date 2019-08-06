See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Valhalla, NY
Dr. Damon Delbello, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Damon Delbello, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Northern Westchester Hospital, Phelps Hospital, Westchester Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Delbello works at Advanced Orthopedics in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY, Hawthorne, NY and Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedics
    100 Woods Rd Fl 4, Valhalla, NY 10595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 789-2700
  2. 2
    University Orthopedics
    200 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 896-4178
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    University Orthopedics
    19 Bradhurst Ave, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 592-4150
  4. 4
    University Orthopedics
    100 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 592-4150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Northern Westchester Hospital
  • Phelps Hospital
  • Westchester Medical Center
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Humerus Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy, Spastic, Diplegic Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Contracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Dislocation of Patella Chevron Icon
Congenital Foot Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
Congenital Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Congenital Muscular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Congenital Muscular Dystrophy With Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Congenital Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Congenital SMA With Arthrogryposis Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Torticollis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ecchondromata Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enchondromata Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia, Beukes Type Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Tumor Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Perthe's Disease Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Short Stature - Contractures - Hypotonia Chevron Icon
Short Stature - Robin Sequence - Cleft Mandible - Hand Anomalies - Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Shoulder and Thorax Deformity - Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Slipped Epiphysis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Type I, With Congenital Bone Fractures Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondyloenchondrodysplasia Chevron Icon
Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Damon Delbello, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386731776
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shriners Hospital for Children
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damon Delbello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delbello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delbello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delbello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delbello has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delbello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Delbello. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delbello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delbello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delbello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

