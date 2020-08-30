Dr. Damon Cudihy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cudihy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Cudihy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Damon Cudihy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Kim Hardey MD155 Hospital Dr Ste 302, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 261-5433
-
2
Lafayette1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 403, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 261-5433
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Obgyn!!!!! Very knowledgeable!
About Dr. Damon Cudihy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cudihy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cudihy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cudihy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cudihy speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cudihy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cudihy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cudihy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cudihy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.