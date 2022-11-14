Dr. Damon Combs, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Combs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Combs, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Damon Combs, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bethel Park, PA.
Dr. Combs works at
Locations
-
1
South Hills Orthopaedic Surgery Associates2000 Oxford Dr Ste 211, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 283-0260Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Combs?
Prompt and efficient
About Dr. Damon Combs, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1588825947
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Combs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Combs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Combs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Combs works at
Dr. Combs has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Combs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Combs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Combs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Combs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Combs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.