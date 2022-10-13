See All Gastroenterologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Damon Clines, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Damon Clines, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Clines works at Gateway Digestive And Liver Center in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Centreville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Viral Hepatitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gateway Digestive and Liver Specialists LLC
    4510 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 454-6903
    Touchette Regional Hospital
    5900 Bond Ave, Centreville, IL 62207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 332-3060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 13, 2022
    Oct 13, 2022
I was past due for a colonoscopy and in need of a new gastroenterologist. My sister referred me to Dr. Clines and assured me that I would be in good hands. My first impression of Dr. Clines and his office personnel was a very positive one. I was able to get an appointment in a timely manner and my colonoscopy was scheduled within a week. The night before my procedure, Dr. Clines called me to see if I had any questions and to put my mind at ease. Needless to say, I wasn't accustomed to that kind of personal care from most physicians. I immediately felt comfortable with him and knew I was "in good hands!" I have been a patient of Dr. Clines for about ten years now and have the utmost confidence in his expertise, skill, and care for me as a patient. He's very personable and values his patients - always treating them with the greatest respect. I highly recommend Dr. Clines to anyone looking for a doctor who treats, not only the physical well-being, but emotional, as well!
    Jewell Hickman — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Damon Clines, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1508800582
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
