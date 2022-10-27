Dr. Damon Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Chandler, MD
Overview
Dr. Damon Chandler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They graduated from Duke University School Of Med and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Chandler works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Center of Burlington County225 Sunset Rd, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions (609) 877-2800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
The Eye Professionals711 E Main St Ste 1B, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 235-2448
-
3
Chandler Cosmetic Surgery500 Old York Rd Ste 102, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 885-6830
-
4
Chandler Cosmetic319 W State St, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 566-0336
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandler?
I had a mole that was really bothering me on my cheek. It was clearly visible on my face. Dr. Chandler did an amazing job removing it. The process was simple. The recuperation was no problem. Its now about 6 months since the procedure and I think it looks beautiful and I am very happy that its gone. It was there for a few years and now no more. I would recommend Dr. Chandler to remove any moles you may have, I trust him for sure.
About Dr. Damon Chandler, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1972545853
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania - Oculofacial Plastic Surgery
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Massachusetts General Hospital - General Surgery
- Duke University School Of Med
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler works at
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.