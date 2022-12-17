Dr. Damon Adamany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Adamany, MD
Dr. Damon Adamany, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.
The CORE Institute - Sun City West10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 102, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (866) 974-2673
The CORE Institute - Sun City West14520 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 210, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (866) 974-2673Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- The Core Institute Specialty Hospital
About Dr. Damon Adamany, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770622771
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Mount Carmel Medical Center
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- University of Arizona
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Adamany has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adamany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adamany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adamany has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adamany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adamany speaks Spanish.
191 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamany.
