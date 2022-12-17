Overview

Dr. Damon Adamany, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Adamany works at The CORE Institute in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.