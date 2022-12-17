See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sun City, AZ
Dr. Damon Adamany, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (191)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Damon Adamany, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Adamany works at The CORE Institute in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The CORE Institute - Sun City West
    10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 102, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
  2. 2
    The CORE Institute - Sun City West
    14520 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 210, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • The Core Institute Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritic Metacarpophalangeal (MCP) Joints Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Displaced Growth Plate Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst of the Hand Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 191 ratings
    Patient Ratings (191)
    5 Star
    (175)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Damon Adamany, MD

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damon Adamany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adamany has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adamany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adamany has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adamany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    191 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamany.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adamany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adamany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

