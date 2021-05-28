Dr. Damien Tavares III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavares III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damien Tavares III, MD
Overview
Dr. Damien Tavares III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine.
Locations
Camara Eye Clinic2226 Liliha St Ste 407, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 445-9172
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most knowledgeable, compassionate, conscientious, attentive doctor I’ve ever had. The staff is amazingly friendly. I don’t know what I would have done if I had not found him.
About Dr. Damien Tavares III, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
- University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
- Queens Medical Center
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tavares III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tavares III accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tavares III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tavares III has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tavares III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavares III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavares III.
