Dr. Damien Hansra, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (183)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Damien Hansra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.

Dr. Hansra works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Nodular Lymphoma and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta
    600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CTCA Atlanta
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Nodular Lymphoma
Secondary Malignancies
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Nodular Lymphoma
Secondary Malignancies

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemoglobin S-C Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Porphyria Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 183 ratings
    Patient Ratings (183)
    5 Star
    (157)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 09, 2021
    Dr Hansra is excellent with care, compassion, understanding and expertise. Everything you would hope for in dealing with cancer. Very Thankful for him!
    — Apr 09, 2021
    About Dr. Damien Hansra, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1225202427
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Hosp-U Miami
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damien Hansra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hansra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hansra accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hansra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hansra works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hansra’s profile.

    Dr. Hansra has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Nodular Lymphoma and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    183 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

