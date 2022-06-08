Overview

Dr. Damien Goldberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Goldberg works at South Bay Gastroenterology Medical Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Blepharitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.