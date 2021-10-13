Dr. Damian Sorvino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorvino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damian Sorvino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Damian Sorvino, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Sorvino works at
Locations
Advocare Advocare Ear Nose & Throat Specialists of Morristown95 Madison Ave Ste 105, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 644-0808
Surgical Center Of NW Jersey3130 State Route 10 Ste 200, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 328-3475
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It's a busy practice, but Dr. Sorvino listens, he's thorough, and his judgment is really good. I found the staff pleasant, wait times normal, everything efficient, and was highly satisfied with the treatment and advice.
About Dr. Damian Sorvino, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1962436964
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorvino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorvino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorvino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorvino works at
Dr. Sorvino has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorvino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorvino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorvino.
