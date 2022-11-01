See All Urologists in Aurora, CO
Dr. Damian Sorce, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Damian Sorce, MD

Urology
4.1 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Damian Sorce, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aurora, CO. 

Dr. Sorce works at Colorado Urology in Aurora, CO with other offices in Parker, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Urology
    1411 S Potomac St Ste 210, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6637
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Colorado Urology
    11960 Lioness Way Ste 210, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6794
  3. 3
    Colorado Urology - Lone Tree / Park Meadows
    10535 Park Meadows Blvd Ste 102, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7754

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Prostate Biopsy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Prostate Biopsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1 Chevron Icon
Radical Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sorce?

    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr Sorce is the best! Friendly, knowledgeable, professional and shoots straight!
    — Nov 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Damian Sorce, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Damian Sorce, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sorce to family and friends

    Dr. Sorce's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sorce

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Damian Sorce, MD.

    About Dr. Damian Sorce, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952457632
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damian Sorce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sorce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorce has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Damian Sorce, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.