Dr. Damian Maxwell, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Damian Maxwell, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center and Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida .

Dr. Maxwell works at Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd
    16230 Summerlin Rd Ste 215, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 360-1474

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cryptorchidism Chevron Icon
Cystic Adenomatoid Malformation of Lung Chevron Icon
Esophageal Atresia With Tracheoesophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Extracranial Germ Cell Tumors Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroschisis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hirschsprung's Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Endodermal Sinus Tumors Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Neuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Tumors (Functioning Tumor) Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wilms' Tumor Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Damian Maxwell, MD

  • Pediatric Surgery
  • English
  • Male
  • 1235146481
Education & Certifications

  • Montreal Children's Hospital
  • WVU Dept of Surgery
  • Camc
  • University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences
  • General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Damian Maxwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Maxwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maxwell works at Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Maxwell’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxwell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

