Dr. Martino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damian Martino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Damian Martino, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Whitestone, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Martino works at
Locations
-
1
New York Internal Medicine PC1752 Francis Lewis Blvd, Whitestone, NY 11357 Directions (718) 746-9494Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:15pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
NYC Pain Care3804 31st Ave, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (917) 485-1905
- 3 3272 Steinway St Ste B1, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (917) 485-1905
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martino?
About Dr. Damian Martino, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659537041
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Fordham University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martino works at
Dr. Martino has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martino speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Martino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.