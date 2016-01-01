See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Whitestone, NY
Dr. Damian Martino, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Damian Martino, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Whitestone, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Martino works at New York Internal Medicine PC in Whitestone, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Internal Medicine PC
    1752 Francis Lewis Blvd, Whitestone, NY 11357 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 746-9494
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:15pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    NYC Pain Care
    3804 31st Ave, Astoria, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 485-1905
  3. 3
    3272 Steinway St Ste B1, Astoria, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 485-1905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Damian Martino, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659537041
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Fordham University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martino has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Martino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

