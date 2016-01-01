Dr. Damian Lebamoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebamoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damian Lebamoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Damian Lebamoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Dayton Surgeons Inc1 Elizabeth Pl Ste 10A, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions (937) 228-4126
Kettering Health Main Campus3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 395-8426
Kettering Head & Neck Surgery3737 Southern Blvd Ste 2000, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 228-4126
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Damian Lebamoff, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1831163518
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebamoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebamoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebamoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebamoff has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebamoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebamoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebamoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebamoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebamoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.