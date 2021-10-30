Overview

Dr. Damian Laber, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Laber works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.