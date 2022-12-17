Dr. Damian Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damian Fernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Damian Fernandez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
FCPP Specialty Care, Templeton1220 Las Tablas Rd, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-4315
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All the staff at the clinic of Dr Fernandez who were involved during my procedure showed excellent care and comfort start to finish....Thank you guys..
About Dr. Damian Fernandez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
