Dr. Damian Domanski, MD
Overview
Dr. Damian Domanski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from Medical Academy of Lublin and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, King's Daughters Medical Center and Paintsville ARH Hospital.
Locations
Heart Center at Lone Peak - Kimballs Ln Suite 33074 E Kimballs Ln Ste 330, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-5780Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Paintsville ARH Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Domanski became my heart doctor after an emergency room visit from passing out and getting a concussion. I was amazed at Dr. Domanski knowledge and concern being there was heart problems in my family history. He is a very caring doctor. He did all the test necessary to give me a honest well looked at heart diagnose. After all test results were in and having come in for different results and to discuss next step, which I was very pleased at his concern and knowledge. When last test results were in I got my final results and with great confidence in Dr. Domanski my results were good. My husband also liked Dr. Domanski because he took time to make sure my husband understood everything as well as myself and answered any questions he had. It is hard to find a great doctor now days and if you are looking for a good cardiologist I highly recommend Dr. Domanski.
About Dr. Damian Domanski, MD
- Cardiology
- English, German, Polish, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center - Kansas City
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center - Los Angeles, CA
- Medical School of Lublin
- Medical Academy of Lublin
- Cardiovascular Disease
