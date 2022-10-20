Dr. Damian Chaupin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaupin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damian Chaupin, MD
Dr. Damian Chaupin, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Pinecrest13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group15955 SW 96th St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33196 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
My husband and I were seen by Dr. Chaupin for the first time yesterday, we were impressed with his knowledge, professionalism and bed manners. He took his time to explain our conditions as well as the plan of care. We recommend him without a doubt.
About Dr. Damian Chaupin, MD
- Clinical Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1891950150
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia University, New York, N.Y.
- Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md.
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Chaupin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chaupin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chaupin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaupin has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaupin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
694 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaupin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaupin.
