Dr. Damian Chaupin, MD
Dr. Damian Chaupin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Damian Chaupin MD800 Peakwood Dr Ste 5G, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-3749
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I am forever grateful to Dr. Chaupin, who operated on me 25 years ago for a life-threatening intestinal obstruction. He was absolutely superb and I thank God for this gifted surgeon and kind man.
- Sister Of Charity Hsp & Affil Hsp Buffalo Ny
- NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
Dr. Chaupin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaupin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaupin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaupin has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaupin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaupin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaupin.
