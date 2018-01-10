Dr. Damian Badeaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badeaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damian Badeaux, MD
Dr. Damian Badeaux, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Badeaux works at
-
1
Acadiana Midwifery Associates1270 Attakapas Dr Ste 402, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 948-4030
-
2
Opelousas General Health System539 E Prudhomme St, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 948-3011Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
- Opelousas General Health System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Badeaux in my opinion is a excellent doctor with awesome bedside manners. This was my first pregnancy. I tried 2 other doctors and the wait and experience was horrible until I was recommended to Dr. Badeaux through a friend who had her 1st baby delivered by him. The wait time in his office is incredible. I found a doctor who does not make you wait all day. He's very professional and easy to talk to. His concerns are sincere and he takes his time to address your concern. Staff is great.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Badeaux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badeaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badeaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badeaux works at
Dr. Badeaux has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badeaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Badeaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badeaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badeaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badeaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.