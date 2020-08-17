Overview

Dr. Damayanthi Durairaj, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They completed their residency with Umdnj University Hospital



Dr. Durairaj works at Metropolitan Family Medical Clinic in Fontana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Syphilis Infections and Wellness Examination along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.