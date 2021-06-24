Dr. Oliva Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damaso Oliva Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Damaso Oliva Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Oliva Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alamo Psychiatric Care PA328 W Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 225-3764
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oliva Jr?
Staff very rushed and difficult to deal with. Had to call 3 times give my information and wait almost 2 weeks just to find out no one had my info and this Dr doesn’t treat or prescribe for ADD.
About Dr. Damaso Oliva Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1659304350
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliva Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliva Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliva Jr works at
Dr. Oliva Jr has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliva Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliva Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliva Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliva Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliva Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.