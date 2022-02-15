Dr. Damaris Evertz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damaris Evertz, MD
Overview
Dr. Damaris Evertz, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Instituto Tecnol??gico de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Evertz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates211 S 9th St Ste 401, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates834 Walnut St Ste 650, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evertz?
Dr. Evertz took her time in explaining everything in detail & listened to my questions and concerns. She didn't explain everything in doctor lingo, but in a way that a patient can understand. She also very clearly explained her game plan of action & made sure that I understood and agreed with the same. My appointment did not feel rushed even slightly! I can't say enough positive about Dr. Evertz.
About Dr. Damaris Evertz, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1033559455
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
- Instituto Tecnol??gico de Santo Domingo
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evertz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evertz works at
Dr. Evertz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evertz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.