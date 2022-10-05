See All Urologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Damara Kaplan, MD

Urology
3.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Damara Kaplan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Kaplan works at Women's Specialists New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedar Urology
    201 Cedar St SE Ste 5640, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 563-6565
  2. 2
    Albuquerque Urology Associates, PA
    610 BROADWAY BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 242-3991
  3. 3
    New Mexico Cancer Center
    4901 Lang Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 842-8171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 05, 2022
    She is a compassionate, caring and great surgeon.
    I got diagnosed with bladder cancer and had surger — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Damara Kaplan, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174525257
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University NM
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    • PHD Pharmaceutical Sciences/Toxicology
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damara Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan works at Women's Specialists New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Kaplan’s profile.

    Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

